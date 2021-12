ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Friday appointed Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi as Federal Ombudsman.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification in this regard after the approval of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has been appointed as a Federal Ombudsman for four years.

It is pertinent to mention that Ejaz emerged to be the successor of Syed Tahir Shahbaz, who previously hold the office of Federal Ombudsman.