Voting underway in Khanewal’s PP-206

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 11: Pakistani women queue to cast their vota as another woman has her finger marked after having voted at a polling station on May 11, 2013 on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan. Millions of Pakistanis cast their votes in parliamentary elections held today on May 11. It is the first time in the country's history that an elected government will hand over power to another elected government. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

MULTAN: Voting for by-election on PP-206 (Khanewal-IV) — a Punjab Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Nishat Daha in October — is underway Thursday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said the polling started at 8:00 am and will continue until 5:00 pm without any pause.

The police and Rangers personnel have been deployed in the constituency to main law and order.

The election commission has set up 185 polling stations for around 230,698 voters of the constituency where 13 candidates were competing, declaring 23 polling stations “highly sensitive” and 84 others “sensitive”.

The PML-N has fielded Rana Muhammad Saleem, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the 2018 general elections for the seat, and the ruling party has pitched Munaza Perveen, the widow of late Daha against him.

Daha had defeated Saleem by a margin of 3,546 votes in 2018.

The PPP has retained its 2018 candidate while the radical Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has also fielded a candidate.

Staff Report

