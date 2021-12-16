NATIONAL

Bails of Shehbaz, Hamza extended in money laundering, sugar cases

By INP

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended interim bails of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a case pertaining to money laundering and sugar scam.

The duo turned up in court as it resumed hearing the case.

The court extended their interim bail until January 4 and directed the defence counsels to forward their arguments on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) objection to the jurisdiction of the special court to hear the case.

The next hearing was fixed for December 24 when the court would hear arguments. The FIA had previously questioned the jurisdiction of the special court for banking offences to entertain the matter.

Sharif and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, are facing the cases. The FIA has finalised the case challan listing as many as 100 witnesses including scrap dealers, hardware and sanitary shop owners.

The challan also includes witnesses from construction companies, dairy farms, general stores, oxygen cylinder vendors, engineers, lawyers, bankers, doctors, and officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and FIA.

INP

