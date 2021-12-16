NATIONAL

Police submit interim challan in Nazim Jokhio murder

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Thursday presented an interim challan before the judicial magistrate in Malir in a case pertaining to the murder of a young man which triggered a campaign for justice on social media platforms.

The body of Nazim Jokhio was found inside a Malir farmhouse in November. The victim had died apparently after being thrashed with sticks and punches in a scuffle.

Jokhio had stopped and filmed some foreigners while hunting rare houbara bustards in his native village in Thatta, according to the first information report (FIR) of the incident registered on the complaint of his brother Afzal Jokhio.

“MPA Jam Awais alias Gohram, along with Niaz Salar, Ahmed Shoro, Haider Ali and Mehr Ali, killed my brother by kicking and punching, and beating him with batons close to the gate of Jam House,” the report quoted Afzal as telling the police.

Jam Awais Khan Jokhio, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker, surrendered to the police days later after Jokhio’s relatives staged a sit-in on a highway.

A district and sessions court in Karachi later remanded him into police custody for his alleged role in the murder case.

Today, prison officials presented the lawmaker — who wasn’t handcuffed — and five co-suspects before the court.

Afzal’s counsel objected to police not cuffing the hands of the suspect. Responding to the counsel, the police said the suspect has been given B-class facilities in the prison.

“There is no provision to present suspect without handcuffs as the law only allows relaxation for women and children only,” the counsel said.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer in the case presented an interim challan. He informed the court a final post-mortem report is yet to be received.

Later, the court adjourned the proceedings after summoning arguments from both parties on the interim challan.

Staff Report

