Police arrests Afghan national for injuring BISP officer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police arrested an Afghan national on the charges of severely injuring a procurement specialist of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in F9 Park.

The spokesperson of Islamabad police told that the police has arrested Syed Muhammad, a resident of Ghazni Afghanistan on the allegations of severely injuring Sohail Hasan on a track of F9 Park Islamabad with an iron rod.

The accused has confessed to seriously injuring Sohail, who is working as a procurement specialist in BISP.

It is pertinent to note that IG Police Islamabad had taken notice of the attack and directed SSP Operations and SSP CTD to conduct a joint investigation and arrest the accused.

According to the spokesperson, the IG Islamabad has commended the Islamabad team on arresting the accused in this case.

It is worth mentioning here that the unidentified person on December 11, 2021, injured Sohail Hasan due to which he lost his eye.