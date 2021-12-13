NATIONAL

Prices of essential goods increase due to rising energy cost

By News Desk

Prices of 19 essential commodities witnessed an increase during last week, a news outlet reported on Monday.

The Sensitive Price Index (SBI) data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics depicts an increase in LPG price during past year of 65.43 percent, cooking oil 61.26 percent, vegetable ghee 58.14 percent, mustard oil 55.29 percent, washing soap 45.85 percent, petrol 44.35 percent, diesel 34.93 percent, gents sandal 33.37 percent and chilies 33 percent, while major decrease was observed in the prices of onions by 31.99 percent, tomatoes 27.61 percent, moong pulse 25.03 percent, potatoes 17.64 percent, chicken 12.8 percent and eggs 6.28 percent.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country.

The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the last week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items increased, prices of 9 (17.65 percent) items decreased, and prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items remained stable.

The data showed a 3.34 percent increase in the price of bananas, 3.29 percent in masoor pulse, 2.83 percent in gram, 2.78 percent in mash pulse, 2.32 percent in moong, 2.19 percent in soap, 1.65 percent in onion and 1.17 percent in the price of match boxes during the week.

There was an overall 0.07 percent decline in the prices of essential commodities, including 13.37 percent in tomato price and 10.59 percent in chicken.

News Desk

NATIONAL

PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is using delaying tactics for court...
NATIONAL

Japan donates US$ 4.35m grant to support Polio Programme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has announced a US$4.35 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to Pakistan...
NATIONAL

CAA likely to recommence pilots’ licensing in February next

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it plans to resume licensing the pilots in February next year with the release of an International Civil...
NATIONAL

Gas shortage gives rise to sale of substandard cylinders

Lahore residents' demand for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has increased due to gas shortage, resulting in suppliers charging higher prices, a news outlet reported...
NATIONAL

Practice of enforced disappearances should end: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed displeasure over the practice of enforced disappearances, according to Express Tribune. During a hearing of the case...
NATIONAL

COAS lauds synergised efforts of stakeholders in Karachi Transformation Plan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday appreciated synergised efforts of all stakeholders in the implementation of the Karachi Transformation...
NATIONAL

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has announced a US$4.35 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to Pakistan...

