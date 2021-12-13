NATIONAL

Gas shortage gives rise to sale of substandard cylinders

By News Desk

Lahore residents’ demand for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has increased due to gas shortage, resulting in suppliers charging higher prices, a news outlet reported on Monday.

According to the report, gas shortage is forcing the residents of Lahore to rely on expensive and in some cases life-threatening alternatives.

A 4 kg LPG cylinder is retailing at Rs 1,200 in the city. The demand has also given rise to a problem that carries a great potential risk – substandard gas cylinders.

“Incidents of cylinder gas explosions in the Punjab are growing due to substandard cylinders,” the news outlet quoted LPG Distributors Association Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar as saying.

“The association wrote several letters to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) after which they cracked down on the issue. However, it is lamentable that even after strict measures, the production of substandard gas cylinders has once again resumed. In the past few years, over 7,000 innocent people have lost their lives due to faulty gas cylinders in the country and the administration is turning a blind eye to the issue in Punjab.”

The usage of substandard cylinders is not just restricted to household use. LPG cylinders are used in the abundant amount of rickshaws in the city and public transport like buses and vans putting the hundreds of commuters who use these modes of transport at a high risk.

Previous articlePrices of essential goods increase due to rising energy cost
Next articleCAA likely to recommence pilots’ licensing in February next
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is using delaying tactics for court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Japan donates US$ 4.35m grant to support Polio Programme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has announced a US$4.35 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

CAA likely to recommence pilots’ licensing in February next

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it plans to resume licensing the pilots in February next year with the release of an International Civil...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prices of essential goods increase due to rising energy cost

Prices of 19 essential commodities witnessed an increase during last week, a news outlet reported on Monday. The Sensitive Price Index (SBI) data released by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Practice of enforced disappearances should end: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed displeasure over the practice of enforced disappearances, according to Express Tribune. During a hearing of the case...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS lauds synergised efforts of stakeholders in Karachi Transformation Plan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday appreciated synergised efforts of all stakeholders in the implementation of the Karachi Transformation...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Japan donates US$ 4.35m grant to support Polio Programme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has announced a US$4.35 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to Pakistan...

CAA likely to recommence pilots’ licensing in February next

Gas shortage gives rise to sale of substandard cylinders

Prices of essential goods increase due to rising energy cost

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.