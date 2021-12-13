Sports

Pakistan thrash West Indies in first T20

By Staff Correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team Monday outclassed West Indies in all fields in the first fixture of the three-match T20I series here at the National Stadium in Karachi, defeating the visitors by 63 runs.

Once Windies’ captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and put the Green Shirts into bat, Pakistan were able to put up a massive 200-6 total on the board despite losing early and intermittent wickets.

Later, Pakistani bowlers were able to pick up quick wickets, with Mohammad Wasim claiming four wickets, Shadab Khan three while Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi took one wicket each.

Shai Hope (31) scored the most for the Windies, followed by Rovman Powell, who was able to contribute 23 runs to the West Indies total of 137-10.

Batting first, Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali managed to pull off a much-needed partnership as they helped their team put up a total of 200 for the loss of 6.

Skipper Babar Azam was sent packing in the first over for a golden duck while Fakahar Zaman (10) was dismissed in the fifth over, as West Indies piled pressure on the Green Shirts.

However, Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan fight back as he built up a partnership with young Haider Ali (68). Both the batters made crucial half-tons — just when the team needed it.

In the 15th over, Rizwan was dismissed for an impressive 78 with the help of 10 fours. Ali was sent back to the pavilion in the last over, but he did the work which was required of him.

Mohammad Nawaz also performed well for his side as he scored 30 off just 10 balls, which included three fours and two sixes.

