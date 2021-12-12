NATIONAL

Asad Umar says Karachi will not beg for its rights from CM Sindh

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar, while addressing a hard-hitting “All Stakeholders” presser on Sunday stated that Karachi is not begging for its rights from the chief minister of Sindh.

Umar went on to speak out against the new Sindh local government law passed by the provincial assembly.

“We will come up with a strategy soon,” said Umar. “This problem does not concern a political party. It concerns a system wherein politicians come to power and become richer [at the expense of the taxpayer],” he added.

Umar stated that “we will continue to raise our voices in Sindh Assembly, despite their [PPP] telling us that we are in the minority,” adding that the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 needed to be amended as its provisions were in contravention to the Constitution.

The minister said that it was necessary to “change the system rather than faces”, adding that a new system should be brought in place, one where an elected official is forced to work for the welfare of the masses.

“Politics has been taken over by a few families; they want to stay rich and maintain their sway [over everything],” he said.

“Our basic problems will not be solved till the masse are not empowered,” noted Umar, adding that it was important for local governments to be strengthened.

The minister cited the example of the local government system in Islamabad, saying that the mayor had powers to take decisions for the welfare of the city.

“Work is being carried out in Islamabad according to a master plan,” he added.

Umar lashed out at the chief minister, saying that he had not fulfilled his promise of devolving powers at the lower level.

“Time has come for Sindh to take important decisions,” he said.

The minister on the other hand stated that the PTI was ready to talk to the Sindh chief minister to solve people’s problems. He said the federal government had held talks with the provincial government for its Karachi Transformation Plan.

On the other hand, former Karachi mayor and MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar also lashed out at CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, during the presser.

The former Karachi mayor lamented that the city paid over Rs309bn in taxes to Sindh, adding that despite that it has always been ignored.

Akhtar said that in countries around the world, mayors have all the rights and authorities to carry out development work in cities.

Akhtar further said that the PPP government receives Rs1,200bn per annum to develop the province. “Will anyone ask them where these Rs1,200bn have been spent?” he asked.

“The chief minister used to give me a lollipop every time I asked to meet him,” he alleged. “He did not let me develop Nehr-e-Khayyam. If he wanted to do anything good, he would have already done that Larkana or Nawabshah,” he added.

News Desk

