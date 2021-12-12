NATIONAL

Another cop martyred guarding anti-polio vaccinators

TOPSHOT - Pakistani policeman stand guard as a health worker administers polio drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign after a day of an attack by gunmen in Karachi on April 21, 2016. Motorcycle gunmen on April 20, shot dead seven policemen guarding a polio vaccination team in Pakistan's southern port city Karachi, officials said, a brazen attack in the country's economic hub. / AFP PHOTO / ASIF HASSAN

A police official was martyred in an armed attack on the polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Tank on Sunday.

The news was confirmed by Tank Deputy Commissioner Kabir Khan Afridi who stated that some armed men opened fire at a police constable deputed for providing security to the polio vaccination team in Tank’s Shada village.

Afridi stated that the constable died on the spot while the assailants managed to escape.

It is pertinent to note that the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed that its fighters attacked the polio team in Tank.

Earlier on Saturday, gunmen ambushed personnel guarding anti-polio vaccinators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing one policeman and injuring another, police and health officials said.

The incident — the latest in a series of similar attacks in recent years — occurred in the remote Taank district.

Armed assailants riding two to three motorbikes opened fire on the security personnel guarding an immunisation team on the outskirts of Taank, the police said.

Dr. Ihsanullah, head of Civil Hospital in Taank, told reporters that one policeman was dead on arrival to the hospital, while another is being treated for bullet injuries.

The attack comes amid renewed anti-polio vaccination efforts across the country to consolidate the government’s significant successes in rooting out the crippling disease.

The country has not reported even a single polio case this year.

The latest attack came a day after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an Afghanistan-based conglomerate of several militant groups, announced it was ending a month-long ceasefire with the government, although no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The TTP and its affiliates have been involved in attacks on anti-polio vaccinators across the country.

Pakistan is among three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where poliovirus still exists, and the country remains under a polio-linked travel restriction imposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In 2014, the WHO made it mandatory for all people travelling from Pakistan to carry a polio vaccination certificate, although the ban is not being strictly followed.

Armed assailants targeting vaccinators see the anti-polio campaigns are part of an elaborate anti-Muslim and Western conspiracy, and often issue death threats to vaccinators, many of them women, for administrating the vital jobs to children.

According to officials, around 100 people associated with the drive have been killed across Pakistan since 2012.

Extremist groups often target polio teams and security assigned to protect them, claiming the vaccination campaigns are a “conspiracy to sterilise children.”

In August, constable Dilawar Khan was on his way to polio duty in Dera Ismail Khan when unidentified assailants opened fire on him near the Atal Sharif area of Kalachi Tehsil, killing him on the spot while the accused fled, police had reported.

In a second attack in the month of August, a Frontier Reserve Police officer was shot dead by unidentified persons in Peshawar within the limits of the Daudzai police station.

News Desk

