Another cop martyred guarding anti-polio vaccinators

Earlier on Saturday, gunmen ambushed personnel guarding anti-polio vaccinators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing one policeman and injuring another, police and health officials said.

The incident — the latest in a series of similar attacks in recent years — occurred in the remote Taank district.

Armed assailants riding two to three motorbikes opened fire on the security personnel guarding an immunisation team on the outskirts of Taank, the police said.

Dr. Ihsanullah, head of Civil Hospital in Taank, told reporters that one policeman was dead on arrival to the hospital, while another is being treated for bullet injuries.

The attack comes amid renewed anti-polio vaccination efforts across the country to consolidate the government’s significant successes in rooting out the crippling disease.

The country has not reported even a single polio case this year.

The latest attack came a day after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an Afghanistan-based conglomerate of several militant groups, announced it was ending a month-long ceasefire with the government, although no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The TTP and its affiliates have been involved in attacks on anti-polio vaccinators across the country.

Pakistan is among three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where poliovirus still exists, and the country remains under a polio-linked travel restriction imposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In 2014, the WHO made it mandatory for all people travelling from Pakistan to carry a polio vaccination certificate, although the ban is not being strictly followed.

Armed assailants targeting vaccinators see the anti-polio campaigns are part of an elaborate anti-Muslim and Western conspiracy, and often issue death threats to vaccinators, many of them women, for administrating the vital jobs to children.

According to officials, around 100 people associated with the drive have been killed across Pakistan since 2012.