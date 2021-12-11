NATIONAL

ANP’s Ghazanfar Bilour confirms joining PTI

By APP

PESHAWAR: Ghazanfar Bilour, a scion of the influential Bilour family has joined PTI after reposing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he confirmed joining PTI and explicitly termed it his personal decision and nothing to do with other members of his family. When questioned about terms and conditions of his joining the ruling party, he said that he has joined PTI unconditionally.

Ghazanfar Bilour is the son of the ANP’s longest serving Senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and nephew of former federal minister Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Shaheed Bashir Ahmad Bilour. Bilour is the household name of ANP in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The young Bilour also served as president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and president, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is the first member of the family, who relinquished decades-long association with ANP and joined PTI after reposing confidence in the party leadership.

Previous articlePCB, ICC TV join hands for West Indies tour
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

South Korea, Pakistan ink MoU for external debt rescheduling

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Mian Asad Hayaud Din and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo have signed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Yet another VC gets suspicious extension in GB’s varsity

ISLAMABAD: Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's focus on merit and refusal to providing extensions, another Vice Chancellor (VC) of a university in Gilgit Baltistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘World’s vast political landscape can’t be judged by a single yardstick’

ISTANBUL: As US President Joe Biden called “democracy” a “defining challenge of our time,” China and Russia, argue that there is no single yardstick...
Read more
NATIONAL

Passage retrieved from squatters on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, a public path measuring 58261.6 square feet (10 kanals 14 marlas) has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Climber aims to scale all of world’s 8,000-meter peaks

KARACHI: From starting as a porter in his teens, Sirbaz Khan has since scaled the heights of mountaineering, becoming the only Pakistani to climb...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC brought prosperity to remote areas: official

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought prosperity to remote areas in Pakistan including those in Balochistan, Khalid Mansoor, special assistant to Prime...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Yet another VC gets suspicious extension in GB’s varsity

ISLAMABAD: Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's focus on merit and refusal to providing extensions, another Vice Chancellor (VC) of a university in Gilgit Baltistan...

The lucky players franchises retained for PSL 7

Pakistani weightlifter Talha hopes to win gold medal

US-China

China says U.S. is reducing ‘democracy’ to tool and weapon

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.