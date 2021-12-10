NATIONAL

PM to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT tomorrow

By News Desk

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Karachi’s first mass transit system, Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT tomorrow, on Friday.

While addressing a presser in Karachi along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday, Umar revealed that the federal government was undertaking a total of five development projects in the metropolis.

Umar further said Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme dubbed as the K-IV project will be completed by 2023 which he said will reduce the water shortage in the port city.

He further revealed that besides the BRT, the work on Mehmoodabad nullah has been completed and it will be inaugurated in two weeks while Orangi and Gujjar nullahs will be inaugurated in a few months.

It is to note that the second consignment of 40 BRT buses finally arrived from China last in September.

It is pertinent to note that the work on the Rs24 billion federal-funded project — conceived by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government — had started in February 2016 and was scheduled to finish before the general election in July 2018.

It merits mention that the residents of Karachi had to wait for five years to see the first metro bus hit the road. All this while, the citizens suffered a great deal due to the dug-up roads along the 26km stretch of the bus route making the commute difficult and lengthy; loss of business as a consequence of the construction work; and a smoke- and dust-filled atmosphere, giving rise to respiratory ailments.

Previous articleHuman Rights Day: Kashmir is Bleeding
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

EU closely monitoring IIOJK’s human rights situation: VP

BRUSSELS: European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell has said that European Union (EU) is closely following the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir...
Read more
NATIONAL

APS attack: Govt seeks time from SC to submit progress report

The federal government has sought time from the Supreme Court to submit progress report in the case of the Army Public School attack in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh announces winter break for schools, colleges

The Government of Sindh on Thursday announced winter break for schools and colleges, both public and private across the province. As per a decision taken...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad Police’s Amna Baig nominated by US embassy for ‘International Women of Courage’ award

United States embassy has nominated a female officer of Islamabad Police for 'International Women of Courage' award which recognizes women around the world for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N condemns ‘torture’ of party workers in Karachi

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal stated on Thursday that his party workers had been subjected to "state-sponsored violence" at the symbolic inauguration of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM meets Mudassar Naaru’s family, orders complete report on his whereabouts

Prime Minister Imran Khan met the family of missing journalist Mudassar Naaru on Thursday, and sought report on his whereabouts, while providing them reassurances...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Mainstreaming in action

Tehrik Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi chose to give an interview to a foreign news magazine after his recent release from jail,...

Future of crowdfunding in Pakistan

Instilling hypocrisy through education

Ghost of Lord Macaulay

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.