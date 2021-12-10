PM to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT tomorrow

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Karachi’s first mass transit system, Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT tomorrow, on Friday.

While addressing a presser in Karachi along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday, Umar revealed that the federal government was undertaking a total of five development projects in the metropolis.

Umar further said Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme dubbed as the K-IV project will be completed by 2023 which he said will reduce the water shortage in the port city.

He further revealed that besides the BRT, the work on Mehmoodabad nullah has been completed and it will be inaugurated in two weeks while Orangi and Gujjar nullahs will be inaugurated in a few months.

It is to note that the second consignment of 40 BRT buses finally arrived from China last in September.

It is pertinent to note that the work on the Rs24 billion federal-funded project — conceived by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government — had started in February 2016 and was scheduled to finish before the general election in July 2018.

It merits mention that the residents of Karachi had to wait for five years to see the first metro bus hit the road. All this while, the citizens suffered a great deal due to the dug-up roads along the 26km stretch of the bus route making the commute difficult and lengthy; loss of business as a consequence of the construction work; and a smoke- and dust-filled atmosphere, giving rise to respiratory ailments.