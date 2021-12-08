China-Pak diplomas for 100,000 Pakistani students in the offing

ISLAMABAD: To help students find jobs in a highly competitive

job market, Tang International Education Group plans to launch Sino-Pak diplomas for 100,000 Pakistani students.

According to Gwadar Pro, Director and Chief Executive Officer Tang International Song Jianying stated this in a meeting with Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan. Faisal Afridi, Chairman BOI was also present on the occasion.

Mr. Jianying said that regarding “Sino-Pak diplomas”, Tang Group is already in talks with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

Faisal Afridi said that Haier was successfully operating Pakistan’s first privately owned Special Economic Zone in Lahore and his company plans investing in “healthcare, information technology and agriculture sectors”.

According to Mr. Afridi, his company was also looking for partners for a joint venture for their cow dairy farm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to BOI’s official statement, Faisal Afridi and Mr. Jianying also apprised about efforts to start “vocational training programs with China”.

Zafar Ahsan informed the visiting official that BOI was working to create a conducive business environment in the country and “will facilitate and support the company with its expansion plans”.

Tang International is also in talks with TEVTA-KP to launch skill programs for the youth of the province helping them to explore job opportunities within the CPEC framework and abroad.

Pakistan expects Tangs to shares its experience in advanced educational and vocational system to produce human resources via modern technology.