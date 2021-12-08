KP to complete solarization of mosques, schools soon

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a plan to convert mosques and government schools across the province to solar energy.

The officials sources said that work on 4,400 mosques, 8,000 schools, 187 basic health centers will be completed soon. Yesterday, Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Energy, was briefed on various energy projects.

According to Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan, PEDO is currently working on 7 projects of 23 MW hydropower, which includes 10.2 MW Jabburi, 11.8 MW Karora, 40.8 MW Koto, 84.8 MW Matiltan, 84 MW, 69 MW Lawi, 10.5 MW Chapri Charkhel projects in the province.

He further said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4,400 mosques, 8,000 schools, 187 basic health centers were also being shifted to solar energy while 13 solar mini grid stations were being constructed in the tribal districts.

The official said that construction work on the province’s largest hydropower project, 300 MW Balakot Hydropower Project, 157 MW Madinah Swat and 88 MW Gabral Kalam hydropower projects would begin soon with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank.

Naeem Khan further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company has been set up for the first time for the improvement of power system and transmission of electricity generated by power projects in KP. He informed that Under the Access to Clean Energy program, 281 mini micro-hydel stations have been completed in the 11 districts deprived of electricity.

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad has said that the energy sector projects in the province are of utmost importance and directed to accelerate work power projects. “Timely completion of ongoing energy projects in the province is the top priority,” Ahmad said.