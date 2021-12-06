NATIONAL

‘Irregularities’ in hiring: IHC seeks record of recruitments in APP

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to Information Secretary Shahera Shahid and Associated Press of Pakistan Managing Director Mobashir Hasan in a case pertaining to purported irregularities in recent recruitments in the state-run news agency.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani while issuing notices sought on January 10 the record of recruitments in the agency.

Husnain Haider Thaheem told the court APP failed to recruit his client despite the fact that he fulfilled the eligibility criteria.

Justice Kayani said an illegal piece of work will always be illegal no matter what caution was taken in the process.

Thaheem informed the court that candidates finalised for the positions did not even possess the required qualification and prior experience as mentioned in the advertisement. “Incompetent people were recruited in the agency.”

He also requested the court to issue orders to APP to present the written test (screening test) results and video recording of the interviews.

IHC issued notices and sought the material on January 10.

Previous articleVerdict reserved on petition to put former top GB judge’s name on ECL
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Verdict reserved on petition to put former top GB judge’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to place the name of former Gilgit Baltistan chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Omicron variant prompts government to impose travel curbs on eight nations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday imposed travel restrictions on visitors from eight nations, adding them to a so-called list of Category C countries in order to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Governments help arms firms avoid Covid-19 slump: report

STOCKHOLM: The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits last year for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sialkot lynching: Govt urged to take action against culprits

The National Council for Interfaith Peace & Harmony (NCIPH) on Sunday urged the government to investigate the Sialkot lynching and take stern action against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Religious scholars urge CJP for speedy trail of Sialkot lynching suspects

ISLAMABAD: A joint meeting of the leadership of all the religions and religious schools of thought of Pakistan Sunday  appealed to the Chief Justice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Process to appoint new NAB chairman to begin this week

The process to appoint a new chairman for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will begin this week. It is pertinent to note that the tenure...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

India thrash top-ranked New Zealand to clinch Test series

MUMBAI: India hammered New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second Test on Monday, after the Black Caps' Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel took...

Governments help arms firms avoid Covid-19 slump: report

Iran’s Raisi says working to lift sanctions

Olaf Scholz: Germany’s staid but steady next chancellor

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.