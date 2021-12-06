‘Irregularities’ in hiring: IHC seeks record of recruitments in APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to Information Secretary Shahera Shahid and Associated Press of Pakistan Managing Director Mobashir Hasan in a case pertaining to purported irregularities in recent recruitments in the state-run news agency.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani while issuing notices sought on January 10 the record of recruitments in the agency.

Husnain Haider Thaheem told the court APP failed to recruit his client despite the fact that he fulfilled the eligibility criteria.

Justice Kayani said an illegal piece of work will always be illegal no matter what caution was taken in the process.

Thaheem informed the court that candidates finalised for the positions did not even possess the required qualification and prior experience as mentioned in the advertisement. “Incompetent people were recruited in the agency.”

He also requested the court to issue orders to APP to present the written test (screening test) results and video recording of the interviews.

IHC issued notices and sought the material on January 10.