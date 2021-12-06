NATIONAL

Court defers indictment of former prime minister in NAB case

By Staff Report
PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 02: Shaukat Aziz, prime minister of Pakistan, speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2007. Peace in South Asia will remain ``elusive'' without a settlement in Kashmir that is accepted by the Kashmiri people, Pakistan and India, Aziz said. (Photo by Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court here on Monday deferred until January 5 the indictment of former prime minister Shaukat Aziz in a case pertaining to the making of an illegal appointment.

The indictment was deferred as a co-suspect filed an acquittal request in the case after the promulgation of the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The dirty money watchdog in July 2018 filed a reference against Aziz, former federal minister for water and power Liaquat Jatoi and other suspects for illegally appointing Basharat Hassan Bashir as a consultant for the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) in MP-II scale in violation of rules, which caused losses up to Rs21 million.

Bashir was appointed on January 1, 2006, absent competition. After the expiry of his consultancy contract in May 2008, he continued to hold the office for five years without any extension, notification or regular appointment, and enjoyed the salary and all perks and privileges in connivance with the management of the body.

According to NAB, the process of complaint verification, inquiry and investigation was completed against the former prime minister after he was found guilty.

Today, the defense in his arguments said the acquittal request is currently under trial in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). “The NAB has sought time in the IHC […] and the court will take up the case on January 17,” he added.

He pleaded with the accountability court to defer the indictment until the judgment of the high court. However, the court turned down the request and deferred the indictment until January 5.

Previous article‘Irregularities’ in hiring: IHC seeks record of recruitments in APP
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Irregularities’ in hiring: IHC seeks record of recruitments in APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to Information Secretary Shahera Shahid and Associated Press of Pakistan Managing Director Mobashir Hasan in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Verdict reserved on petition to put former top GB judge’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to place the name of former Gilgit Baltistan chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Omicron variant prompts government to impose travel curbs on eight nations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday imposed travel restrictions on visitors from eight nations, adding them to a so-called list of Category C countries in order to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Governments help arms firms avoid Covid-19 slump: report

STOCKHOLM: The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits last year for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sialkot lynching: Govt urged to take action against culprits

The National Council for Interfaith Peace & Harmony (NCIPH) on Sunday urged the government to investigate the Sialkot lynching and take stern action against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Religious scholars urge CJP for speedy trail of Sialkot lynching suspects

ISLAMABAD: A joint meeting of the leadership of all the religions and religious schools of thought of Pakistan Sunday  appealed to the Chief Justice...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Omicron variant prompts government to impose travel curbs on eight nations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday imposed travel restrictions on visitors from eight nations, adding them to a so-called list of Category C countries in order to...

India thrash top-ranked New Zealand to clinch Test series

Governments help arms firms avoid Covid-19 slump: report

Iran’s Raisi says working to lift sanctions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.