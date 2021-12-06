Verdict reserved on petition to put former top GB judge’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to place the name of former Gilgit Baltistan chief judge retired Justice Rana Muhammad Shamim on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by one Advocate Rai Nawaz Kharal. He reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the petition after hearing arguments from the petitioner.

The counsel submitted the ex-judge served as an office-bearer of the PML-N’s Sindh chapter. The previous PML-N government appointed Shamim as the chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, he claimed.

He apprehended that Shamim might flee abroad, pleading his name be put on the no-fly list.

The petitioner filed a separate application seeking to become a party to the contempt of court proceedings against the former GB judge and others.

It is pertinent to mention here the IHC initiated the contempt of court proceedings against Shamim after he alleged in a notarised affidavit that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had directed a high court judge to not release deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on bail before the 2018 general elections.