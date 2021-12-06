World

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in jail

By AFP
A protester holds a sign calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP) (Photo by YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images)

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday for four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules, a government spokesman told AFP, the first of a series of possible sentences that could see the Nobel laureate imprisoned for decades.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the generals ousted her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud, and she faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

On Monday, Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years for incitement against the military and another two years for breaching a natural disaster law relating to Covid, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP by phone.

Former president Win Myint was also jailed for four years on the same charges, he said, but added they would not yet be taken to prison.

“They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now”, he added, referring to their detention in the capital of Naypyidaw but without giving further details.

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi’s lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.

In recent weeks, the trials of other ranking members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy have wrapped up, with the junta doling out harsh sentences.

A former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in jail this month, while a close Suu Kyi aide was jailed for 20.

‘Retribution’

Amnesty International immediately condemned the sentences against Suu Kyi.

“The harsh sentences handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these bogus charges are the latest example of the military’s determination to eliminate all opposition and suffocate freedoms in Myanmar,” said Amnesty deputy regional director for Campaigns Ming Yu Hah.

“The court’s farcical and corrupt decision is part of a devastating pattern of arbitrary punishment that has seen more than 1,300 people killed and thousands arrested since the military coup in February.”

International Crisis Group’s Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey also told AFP the sentences “were about retribution and a show of power by the military”.

“It would be surprising, though, if she were sent to prison. More likely, she’ll serve out this and subsequent terms at her house or a regime ‘guest house’.”

The military, which has dominated life in Myanmar for decades, has defended its coup, claiming fraud allegations in last year’s general election, which Suu Kyi’s party won comfortably.

International pressure on the junta to restore democracy swiftly has shown no sign of knocking the generals off course, and bloody clashes with anti-coup protesters continue across the country.  

Previous articleOmicron variant prompts government to impose travel curbs on eight nations
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Iran’s Raisi says working to lift sanctions

TEHRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to tackle Iran's economic woes and said his government was working to lift sanctions, in a television interview Sunday...
Read more
World

Olaf Scholz: Germany’s staid but steady next chancellor

BERLIN: Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a...
Read more
World

France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan: Macron

DOHA: Several European countries are working on opening up a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan that would enable their ambassadors to return to the country, French...
Read more
World

5th phase of Khalistan referendum held in London

The fifth phase of the referendum for an independent Sikh homeland was held in the United Kingdom on Saturday, December 5. Sikhs massively participated in...
Read more
World

China points out ‘deep-seated problems’ with U.S. democracy

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a report on Sunday, detailing the "deficiencies and abuse of democracy" in the United States based upon "facts and expert...
Read more
World

Xi Jinping says China’s commitment to multilateralism will not change

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China's determination to support multilateralism will not change, in a speech delivered via video at the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Iran’s Raisi says working to lift sanctions

TEHRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to tackle Iran's economic woes and said his government was working to lift sanctions, in a television interview Sunday...

Olaf Scholz: Germany’s staid but steady next chancellor

Arch-rivals poised for Ashes battle after troubled build-up

Epaper – December 6 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.