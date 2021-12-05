Violent mob also wanted to kill owner and set factory ablaze: report

The police investigation into the grisly lynching of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot has revealed that the violent mob had also planned to set factory on fire and attempted to murder its owner.

On Friday, the workers of private factories brutally lynched the Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara and later set his body ablaze on Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road over blasphemy allegations.

A media report quoting the police on Sunday stated that the violent mob had several bottles of petrol and they were planning to set factory on fire after torturing the foreign national to death.

The mob also attempted to kill the factory owner who was being tortured when police reached the factory and was rescued from the clutches of the attackers.

The mob after killing Kumar damaged his car too and also threatened to throw petrol bombs at police personnel but a heavy contingent foiled their plan.

Earlier today, Punjab police said that they had arrested six more accused for their primary role in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national a day after detaining 120 suspects.

In a tweet, the provincial police said that they used CCTV footage and mobile call data to identify these suspects over the past 12 hours. These suspects were hiding in their relatives’ homes, they added.

The police said as per the initial investigations, out of 124 suspects, 19 accused played a primary role in the murder.

The police had booked at least 800 people under Anti-Terrorism Act (AT) for their involvement in the lynching.