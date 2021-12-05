NATIONAL

Violent mob also wanted to kill owner and set factory ablaze: report

By News Desk

The police investigation into the grisly lynching of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot has revealed that the violent mob had also planned to set factory on fire and attempted to murder its owner.

On Friday, the workers of private factories brutally lynched the Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara and later set his body ablaze on Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road over blasphemy allegations.

A media report quoting the police on Sunday stated that the violent mob had several bottles of petrol and they were planning to set factory on fire after torturing the foreign national to death.

The mob also attempted to kill the factory owner who was being tortured when police reached the factory and was rescued from the clutches of the attackers.

The mob after killing Kumar damaged his car too and also threatened to throw petrol bombs at police personnel but a heavy contingent foiled their plan.

Earlier today, Punjab police said that they had arrested six more accused for their primary role in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national a day after detaining 120 suspects.

In a tweet, the provincial police said that they used CCTV footage and mobile call data to identify these suspects over the past 12 hours. These suspects were hiding in their relatives’ homes, they added.

The police said as per the initial investigations, out of 124 suspects, 19 accused played a primary role in the murder.

The police had booked at least 800 people under Anti-Terrorism Act (AT) for their involvement in the lynching.

Previous articlePML-N, PPP leaders call out Fazl on Sialkot lynching incident
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N, PPP leaders call out Fazl on Sialkot lynching incident

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic development, stark differences cropped up between the senior leaders of the opposition parties as Ahsan Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Missing pilot’s body recovered three days after his gyrocopter crashed in Balochistan

Instructor pilot Qazi Ajmal's body has been found three days after his gyrocopter crashed in the Awaran area of Balochistan on Sunday. It is pertinent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to unveil National AI Policy ‘very soon’: Amin ul Haq

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque has said the National Artificial Intelligence Policy will be introduced by the government soon. He...
Read more
NATIONAL

Center, provinces must jointly implement NAP, fill gaps in its implementation, says Fawad

Commenting over Sialkot lynching of a Sri Lankan national, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has urged federal and provincial governments to work...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO trashes report about funds shortage at Pakistan Mission

The Foreign Office spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, on Sunday termed reports that Pakistan Missions abroad faced financial difficulties as "entirely baseless, irresponsible and malafide". In...
Read more
NATIONAL

Efforts to rescue Sri Lankan citizen: PM announces Tamgha-i-Shujaat for Malik Adnan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lauding the bravery and courage of Malik Adnan who endangering his own life made all out efforts to save...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

US-China
World

China points out ‘deep-seated problems’ with U.S. democracy

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a report on Sunday, detailing the "deficiencies and abuse of democracy" in the United States based upon "facts and expert...

Xi Jinping says China’s commitment to multilateralism will not change

Center, provinces must jointly implement NAP, fill gaps in its implementation, says Fawad

FO trashes report about funds shortage at Pakistan Mission

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.