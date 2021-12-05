NATIONAL

Fawad showers rare praise on Ahsan Iqbal, Mustafa Kohkhar for calling out Maulana Fazl

By Mian Abrar
Commuters make their way past the area cordoned off by the police of the site where a Sri Lankan factory manager was earlier beaten to death by a mob outside a factory in Sialkot on December 4, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In a rare gesture of support for the opposition, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry showered praises on Ahsan Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for calling out JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sialkot lynching incident.

Fawad said that whatever happened to the Sri Lankan national was a matter of shame for the nation, adding that the prime minister, as well as the citizens of Pakistan, have condemned extremism.

“The way everyone condemned the incident is commendable,” said Fawad, adding that he hoped the 220 million people of Pakistan, who hold moderate views, would come forward and condemn the incident.

Such incidents will continue if state doesn’t take action against blasphemers: Fazl

It was JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who took to social media site, Twitter, to criticise the federal government on the lynching of Sri Lankan citizen.

Following the Sialkot incident, where a Sri Lankan national was lynched and his body was burned later by an angry mob because of “blasphemy” allegations, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that while the incident was reprehensible and shameful, such incidents would continue if the state doesn’t take action against blasphemers.

“The incident in Sialkot is reprehensible and shameful. There should be a comprehensive investigation. However, if the state does not take action against those accused of blasphemy, then such incidents will continue to happen,” Fazl had said in a Twitter statement.

He went on to say that in the past, there had been a similar backlash against “government-sponsored fugitives accused of blasphemy.”

“Under the guise of such incidents, the international establishment conspires against the religious class and tries to make the Islamic provisions of the Constitution controversial,” he said.

“A comprehensive investigation should be carried out to find out who the people behind this are and what nefarious purposes they hold.”

Ahsan Iqbal, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar call Fazl out on statement

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar took to Twitter and called Fazl out on his statement.

“With due respect, Maulana Sahib, such incidents should be unconditionally condemned as Islam does not allow such fanaticism and illegal killings by mobs in any case,” said Ahsan Iqbal. “The nation expects religious scholars to guide them in such matters.”

Akin to that, Khokhar wrote that when it comes to condemning such incidents, there should be no ifs and buts.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sahib is a respectable figure but, on this occasion, he should have condemned the Sialkot tragedy by taking a stand in blunt and clear words instead of using ifs and buts,” he wrote.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

NATIONAL

PDM steering committee favors long march, resignations of govt

The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepared recommendations in favour of the long march and resignations from assemblies to protest against...

