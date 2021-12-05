NCOC daily update: 372 new cases, 6 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 372 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the country had confirmed overall 1,286,825 cases so far, including 1,245,606 recoveries.

The country has 12,452 active cases including 854 in critical condition.

The pandemic killed six people on Saturday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,767.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 476,674 infections followed by Punjab which has reported 443,453 infections.