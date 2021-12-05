Rain stalls Pakistan innings in second Test against Bangladesh

DHAKA: The first session of day two of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been washed out due to rain on Sunday.

After inspecting the ground several times through the morning, the umpires took the decision to take an early lunch with hopes of play resuming in the afternoon session.

Rain and bad light also interrupted the game on day one, allowing just two sessions of play as Pakistan reached 161-2 after recovering from early trouble.

Skipper Babar Azam was batting on 60 with Azhar Ali on 36 after putting on 91-run for the third wicket stand.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) had bowled brilliantly in the first session Saturday to put Bangladesh on top after the visitors seemed headed toward a big score.

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique brought up a 50-run partnership in the first hour after Babar won the toss and chose to bat first. But Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, taking both wickets with straight deliveries.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets.

DAY ONE:

On Saturday, batting first, Pakistan looked comfortably placed at 161 for two wickets.

Registering a comprehensive win in the first Test match, the green shirts looked to continue the winning streak as they took on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match of the series at Sher-i-Bangla National Stadium.

Babar won the toss and elected to bat first as Shafique and Ali once again opened the innings for Pakistan.

Taijul claimed two wickets for 28 runs to reduce Pakistan to 78-2 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test on Saturday.

After his 133 and 91 in the first Test, Ali also appeared set for another big score but fell for 39 before Taijul again struck with a straight delivery that didn’t turn as much as he expected.

Following the lunch break, both batsmen dug deep and put on and put on a 91-run partnership stand till the tea session was called. Babar raced to his 19th half-century while Azhar Ali supported him from the other end.

Bangladesh earlier made three changes, including a debut cap to Mahmudul Hasan. Pakistan, which won the first Test by eight wickets, named an unchanged side.