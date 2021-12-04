NATIONAL

Shaukat Tarin confirms SBP’s receipt of $3bn deposit from Saudi Arabia

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin announced on Saturday that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had received Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion deposit and thanked the kingdom and its crown prince for the ‘kind gesture’.

“Good news, $3bn Saudi deposit received by SBP. I want to thank His Excellency Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and [the] kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture,” the adviser tweeted.

 

The agreement was reached during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the kingdom in October. Apart from the support package, Saudi Arabia had also agreed to provide $1.2bn worth of oil supplies on deferred payments.

The deal cleared its last legal hurdle last month when its summaries were approved by the prime minister and the cabinet.

On Monday, the SBP signed the agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development to receive the amount, which would be placed in the SBP’s account with an aim to improve its foreign exchange reserves.

When the SBP was officially contacted to know the agreed rate of return on the Saudi fund as there were massive speculations in the financial market about the rates being given on $3bn, it had stated: “As per agreement all terms are confidential and cannot be revealed without the consent of both the parties.”

The issued press release had further stated the fund would help support Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves and contribute towards resolving the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SBP said the deposit agreement reflected the strong and special relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and would further augment the economic ties between the two brotherly countries.

Previous articleTurkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Turkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD: To pay tribute to the great services rendered by the late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani, the unveiling ceremony of the song...
Read more
NATIONAL

Good News: Light rain set to bring an end to smog

ISLAMABAD: After a long spell of smog, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said foggy conditions may come to an end as rain is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Courts are autonomous and will make decisions freely: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has stated that the country's courts are and will remain autonomous, and will make decisions freely. Speaking at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to register 5pc economic growth this year: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Saturday said that due to prudent policies of the incumbent government, five percent economic growth is expected...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP to use EVMs in LG polls under pilot project

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to carry out a pilot project of using electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the local...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three ex-military officers, civilian sentenced by FGCM on espionage charges: report

Three retired military officers and a civilian have been convicted of espionage and handed different jail terms by the Field General Court Martial, according...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan to register 5pc economic growth this year: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Saturday said that due to prudent policies of the incumbent government, five percent economic growth is expected...

ECP to use EVMs in LG polls under pilot project

In Indian cities, Muslim prayers and meaty snacks squeezed out

Three ex-military officers, civilian sentenced by FGCM on espionage charges: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.