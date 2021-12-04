NATIONAL

Sialkot lynching: Police books key suspect, 800 others under ATA

By News Desk

SIALKOT: The police have arrested a prime suspect and booked at least 800 people under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) a day after a mob tortured a Sri Lankan man, employed as a manager in a factory on Wazirabad Road, Sialkot, to death and set his body on fire.

The police said Farhan Idrees, the key suspect, has been detained. They said hundreds of people armed with sticks and batons were present inside the factory at the time of the murder of the foreign national, Priyantha Kumara.

After the murder, the mob dragged his body on the streets, the police said, adding that it failed to stop the crowd due to a lack of strength.

As per the initial investigation, the police said that the Sri Lanka citizen was killed over allegations of blasphemy. They added that they were investigating the matter from all angles.

Meanwhile, an initial report of the incident has been submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Punjab Police. As per the report, at least 112 suspects have been detained who were identified with the help of the factory managers. The provocateurs have been arrested as well.

The detained suspects have been moved to unknown locations, they said, adding that investigation was still underway.

Separately, the body of the deceased has been handed over to the police after post-mortem for legal formalities.

In a statement, cleric Mufti Taqi Usmani condemned the killing of the foreign national over blasphemy allegations. He said blasphemy was a “grave crime” but the evidence to prove the blasphemy charges must be beyond doubt.

The Sialkot incident has tarnished the image of Pakistan and Muslims across the world, he added.

 

He expressed concerns over the violent state of affairs in Pakistan, saying instead of using force, the government should table the matter before parliament to resolve such issues. He also urged the protesters to use peaceful means instead of destroying national properties and violence.

Previous articleShaukat Tarin confirms SBP’s receipt of $3bn deposit from Saudi Arabia
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shaukat Tarin confirms SBP’s receipt of $3bn deposit from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin announced on Saturday that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had received...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD: To pay tribute to the great services rendered by the late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani, the unveiling ceremony of the song...
Read more
NATIONAL

Good News: Light rain set to bring an end to smog

ISLAMABAD: After a long spell of smog, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said foggy conditions may come to an end as rain is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Courts are autonomous and will make decisions freely: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has stated that the country's courts are and will remain autonomous, and will make decisions freely. Speaking at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to register 5pc economic growth this year: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Saturday said that due to prudent policies of the incumbent government, five percent economic growth is expected...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP to use EVMs in LG polls under pilot project

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to carry out a pilot project of using electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the local...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Courts are autonomous and will make decisions freely: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has stated that the country's courts are and will remain autonomous, and will make decisions freely. Speaking at...

Pakistan to register 5pc economic growth this year: Hammad

ECP to use EVMs in LG polls under pilot project

In Indian cities, Muslim prayers and meaty snacks squeezed out

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.