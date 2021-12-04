NATIONAL

Turkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani

By Staff Report
Hardline faction All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani addresses a press conference in Srinagar on August 31, 2010. Geelani demanded that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh "must commit publicly and ensure practically that henceforth no killings and no arrests shall take place." Geelani has been spearheading the recent wave of protests and strikes, in which 65 people have died since early June, and also demanded declaring Kashmir as an international dispute, complete demilitarisation, the release of all political prisoners and the conviction of security forces involved in recent killings of protesters and bystanders. AFP PHOTO/ Sajjad HUSSAIN (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: To pay tribute to the great services rendered by the late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani, the unveiling ceremony of the song of renowned Turkish singer and songwriter Turgay Evren was held at the National Press Club (NPC).

A large number of people from all walks of life including Turkish singer and his wife, NPC President Shakeel Anjum, Secretary Anwar Raza, former Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt and Abdul Rashid Turabi were present on the occasion.

Turgay Evren said he was grateful to all the friends who helped him in composing this song. The deeds of our heroes need to be appreciated and passed on to the younger generation, he added.

He said, “I have tried to contribute to the struggle of Kashmir through my songs. The Kashmiri people are suffering and rendering sacrifices in Occupied Kashmir. The international community should pay attention to the plight of Kashmiris. The story of Kashmir is very painful. As a human being, you cannot remain indifferent to the Indian atrocities in Kashmir. Through this song, I have tried to highlight the tragedy of Kashmir. The story of Kashmir has to be brought before the world through articles.” he maintained.

Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman Altaf Ahmed Bhatt said the NPC was the base camp of the Occupied Kashmir which strives to bring the problems of Kashmiris before the world.

Abdul Rashid Turabi praised Turgay Evren who is spreading the voice of Kashmiris all over the world. Former PFUJ president Afzal Butt said it would be an exaggeration to mention those who had sacrificed their lives for Kashmir. Today’s event was another living example of Pak-Turkish friendship.

At the end of ceremony, the NPC president, secretary and Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders also presented a commemorative shield to the Turkish poet and singer and his wife.

