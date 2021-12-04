NATIONAL

Good News: Light rain set to bring an end to smog

By Staff Correspondent
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 1: People out in the street during heavy rain and storm at Times Square in New York City, United States on September 1, 2021. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a devastating Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it mass flooding and damage. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: After a long spell of smog, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said foggy conditions may come to an end as rain is likely to lash different parts of the country.

According to the prediction, light rain/wind-thunderstorm followed by snowfall over hills is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar Region and North East Punjab.

In the federal capital, partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected on Sunday.

The rain will lessen smog/fog in plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a weak westerly wave entering western parts of the country on Saturday is likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, light rain occurred in Saidu Sharif. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Saidu Sharif 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -07 C, Skardu -06, Gupis -05, Astor, Babusar top -04, Gilgit -03, Kalam, Rawalakot -02 and Kalat, Dir -01 C.

 

Previous articleCourts are autonomous and will make decisions freely: CJP
Staff Correspondent

