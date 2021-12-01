Opinion

President Alvi and conflict of interest

Use of official premises to promote family business

By Editorial
14
0

The Alvi Dental and Bringing Smiles USA signed an agreement in Governor House Karachi to launch a countrywide chain of dental clinics to bring “affordable dental care” to Pakistan. As the agreement was being signed by the President’s son Awab Ali and his American counterpart, a jubilant Arif Alvi and his wife stood over to watch the transaction. The table on which the signing took place prominently displayed the Pakistan government’s insignia. This appears to be a brazen misuse of the Governor’s House to promote the business interests of the President’s son. Dr Alvi reportedly resigned from Alvi Dental after becoming the President but curiously his name continued to appear on the company’s website with no mention of his resignation. This too raises questions about the use of the President’s office for promoting the firm. Dr Alvi’s presence at the Governor House ceremony is a clear indication that he was keen to help his son’s new business enterprise. Ceremonies of the sort are normally held in a hotel or a private premises. Holding it at Governor House was meant to create a perception that the chain of dental clinics enjoyed the government’s backing. This amounts to providing the firm a leverage against others in the business.

As public reaction on social media became explosive, President Alvi confessed that the venue for the signing ceremony was a matter of poor judgement. There is however a perception that it was a well-thought out decision aimed at providing publicity to his son’s business. This is in violation of the oath taken by President Alvi which required him to affirm that “I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions.”

- Advertisement -

The incident is a test case for the PTI which claims to be the guardian of moral and political uprightness. Prime Minister Imran Khan has led a campaign against political opponents whom he accused of using their office to promote their business concerns, directed his advisors to conduct their media trial and urged the NAB to sentence them at the earliest. One expects Mr Khan to judge his own loyalists by the same standards.

Previous articleInflation woes
Next articleLahore by-election a game changer?
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Sahiwal Coal Plant and the Smog Crisis

The Sahiwal coal-fired power plant is unique in many ways. It has been established on the most fertile land of the country just a...
Read more
Comment

India’s hybrid warfare: against Pakistan

By: Muhammad Shafiq According to Clausewitz, 'The nature of war remains the same, only its character changes'. The phrase hybrid warfare' has become the buzzword...
Read more
Comment

Lahore by-election a game changer?

‘Winter is coming...’ A phrase from the famous television series Game of Thrones; the phrase was used throughout the series to maintain the suspense...
Read more
Editorials

Inflation woes

With inflation skyrocketing to 11.5% in November, it is unlikely that the common man, unable to cover living costs, will feel any relief anytime...
Read more
Letters

Lawmaker or lawbreakers?

The past is not retrievable but provides good feedback for the future if one is willing to learn from mistakes. However, our politicians tend...
Read more
Letters

Transgenders protection centers

A few months ago, the first transgender protection centre was inaugurated in Islamabad. Thereafter, it was announced that similar protection centres would be established...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

India’s hybrid warfare: against Pakistan

By: Muhammad Shafiq According to Clausewitz, 'The nature of war remains the same, only its character changes'. The phrase hybrid warfare' has become the buzzword...

President signs into law Protection of Journalists, Media Professionals Bill

Protest for rights continues in Gwadar

Gold price dips to Rs100,500 per 10gm

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.