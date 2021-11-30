Sports

Karachi Kings leave fans wondering by hinting at a ‘big announcement’

By News Desk
Karachi Kings Arshad Iqbal (C) celebrates after taking wicket of Quetta Gladiators Azam Khan (not pictured) during the first T20 Pakistan Super League (PSL)cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 20, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings have teased their fans with news of a ‘big announcement’ on their social platforms.

HBL PSL 7 is expected to start in the last week of January while the players’ draft will be held soon.

 

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings posted news of big announcement and the fans are wondering what the fuss is. Kings’ fans think that the news will be related to Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam. Some are expecting that the country’s leading batsman will be announced as the new captain of the franchise in place of Imad Wasim.

It is pertinent to note that Babar is all-time leading run-scorer of HBL PSL. He has scored 2070 runs in the 56 innings and was instrumental in giving Kings their first title in 2020.

