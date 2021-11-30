24 hurt as fog causes motorway pile-up

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were injured on Tuesday morning after 30 vehicles piled up due to dense fog at three different locations, police said.

An official from the patrolling police told local media that the vehicles piled up on the M-2 motorway at Kala Shah Kaku and Qila Sattar Shah towns in Sheikhupura district due to dense fog.

Accident on M2 Motorway , 30 vehicles collided.

Heavy accident today (30 nov 2021) due to fog on Kala Shah Kaku Motorway, multiple vehicles collided.

No death reported as yet.

Location: Kala shah kaku ‘ Qilla Sattar shah and Khanpur M2 both sides.

Several cars also collided with one another on the M-1 motorway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to dense fog, leaving more than six people injured.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the sites and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Media quoting hospitals’ officials said at least 10 of the injured got serious wounds and are being treated at the intensive care units.

The police said that the accidents occurred after the visibility on the roads dropped sharply due to dense fog. All kinds of traffic were stopped from entering the motorways following the accidents.