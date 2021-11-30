NATIONAL

24 hurt as fog causes motorway pile-up

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were injured on Tuesday morning after 30 vehicles piled up due to dense fog at three different locations, police said.

An official from the patrolling police told local media that the vehicles piled up on the M-2 motorway at Kala Shah Kaku and Qila Sattar Shah towns in Sheikhupura district due to dense fog.

Several cars also collided with one another on the M-1 motorway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to dense fog, leaving more than six people injured.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the sites and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Media quoting hospitals’ officials said at least 10 of the injured got serious wounds and are being treated at the intensive care units.

The police said that the accidents occurred after the visibility on the roads dropped sharply due to dense fog. All kinds of traffic were stopped from entering the motorways following the accidents.

Previous articlePPP will pave way for ‘real democracy’, says Bilawal on party anniversary
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PPP will pave way for ‘real democracy’, says Bilawal on party anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said only his party can pave the way for democracy in Pakistan having struggled for long...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC reject KP request to change schedule of LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court rejected a request of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to change the schedule of the local government (LG) elections in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC orders NAB to probe corruption in Thar coal project

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the allegations of corruption in the Thar coal project. NAB Chairman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab reports 74 new dengue fever cases, two more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Punjab reported 74 new cases of dengue fever and two more deaths during the last 24 hours, an official said. Primary and Secondary Healthcare...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTM MP secures bail in incendiary speech trial

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MP Ali Wazir and directed the police to release him immediately. Wazir has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former GB judge distances himself from ‘leaked’ affidavit

ISLAMABAD: A former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court (SAC), Tuesday distanced himself from a purportedly signed affidavit claiming former chief justice Saqib...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab reports 74 new dengue fever cases, two more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Punjab reported 74 new cases of dengue fever and two more deaths during the last 24 hours, an official said. Primary and Secondary Healthcare...

PTM MP secures bail in incendiary speech trial

Former GB judge distances himself from ‘leaked’ affidavit

Pakistan offers to host OIC meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.