PPP will pave way for ‘real democracy’, says Bilawal on party anniversary

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said only his party can pave the way for democracy in Pakistan having struggled for long and giving unprecedented sacrifices.

Only PPP’s manifesto and strategy can make the homeland of 220 million people a truly democratic and welfare state, he said, according to a statement from his media office.

On the occasion of the 54th foundation day of the party, Bilawal said the PPP is a revolutionary movement based on the ideology of deposed prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the philosophy of slain former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the struggles and sacrifices of many generations.

Bilawal said that even in face of the most difficult circumstances, PPP has given the country and the nation a rich strategic gift, including its first unified constitution, nuclear programme guaranteeing invincible defence and missile technology, provincial sovereignty, and agrarian and economic reforms.

Other hallmark achievements of PPP include making Pakistan the political hub of the Islamic world by organising Islamic Summit and Pakistan-China friendship, the CPEC project.

“Today, I salute all the jiyalas who sacrificed their lives for the cause of democracy, endured the hardships of imprisonment, deportation, and undemocratic forces, and also faced sponsored media trials,” said Bilawal.

He said that party officials and workers possess the unwavering courage and determination to carry out the unfinished mission of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. “They are the ones who are breathing a new life into their struggle.”

“Today, we renew our commitment to continue fighting for the rights of the people, the emancipation of women, the inclusion of minorities in the national mainstream, the empowerment of democratic institutions, the rule of law, and the well-being of the people of this nation,” promised the PPP chief.

Bilawal further said the leadership of the party and the tireless struggle of the jiyalas will soon bear fruit. He said the dream of eradicating all forms of discrimination from the country and establishing a society based on equality was about to become a reality.

He emphasised that the time has come for real democracy to be established in Pakistan and for the end of the reign of selected regimes.

Previous articleSC reject KP request to change schedule of LG elections
Staff Report

