Pakistan logs lowest daily COVID -19 tally in over 1.5 years

Pakistan logged 176 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily tally since April last year, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

On April 2, 2020, Pakistan had reported 161 infections.

With new infections, Pakistan’s overall caseload reached 1,284,365, while 1,241,909 patients have so far recovered.

The total number of active cases in the country is 13,738.

Some nine people lost their lives due to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 28,718, according to the ministry.

Pakistan has seen a significant decline in coronavirus cases over the past few months, propelling the government to relax almost all restrictions.

However, Pakistan on Sunday banned all flights to and from seven African and Asia Pacific countries, including South Africa and Hong Kong, in an attempt to contain the possible spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Pakistan has so far vaccinated over 120 million people of its total 210 million population.

