By election on Senate seat vacated by Ayub Afridi on December 20

ISLAMABAD: Bye-election to the Senate seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vacated by Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi would be held on December 20, announced Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday.

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has got this seat vacated to get Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin elected as a Senator. If elected, Tarin would be given the portfolio of Finance Minister.

According to schedule, the ECP would start receiving nomination papers from November 30 to December 02 following which the names of candidates would be published on December 03.

The scrutiny of nomination papers would be completed by December 06. While the appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations could be heard by December 08.

Last date for disposal of appeals by the tribunal would be December 10 and final lists of candidates would be published on December 11.

The candidates could withdraw their candidature by December 13 and polling would be held on December 20.