NATIONAL

Militants kill two soldiers near Afghanistan border: ISPR

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani army soldiers gather near a vehicle at a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Militants targeted a military post in the northwestern tribal belt near the Afghanistan border, killing two soldiers in a firefight, the army said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said late Saturday that militants attacked a post in the Datta Khel town of the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The town is a former militant stronghold. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

During an intense exchange of gunfire two soldiers were killed, the ISPR said, adding that a search of the area was being carried out to find the militants.

It gave no indication of the identity of the attackers.

North Waziristan served for years as a safe haven for militants until the military carried out massive operations to try to clear the region. That forced the militants either to escape across the border into Afghanistan or hide in other mountainous areas near the border.

Pakistan is holding talks with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the help of the Taliban government in Afghanistan. There is a temporary cease-fire in place.

Previous articleChina’s Y-20 transport aircraft makes a difference in China-India border tiff
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Four more fatalities raise dengue fever toll to 137 in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Four more people died of dengue fever in Punjab over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll of the disease-infected people to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi BRT to start operations from December 25: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sunday said the long-delayed Green Line bus rapid transit system (BRTS) will be ready for trial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi, Iran counterpart discus trade, economy on ECO sidelines

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday underscored the importance of regular convening of bilateral mechanisms between Pakistan and Iran for trade and economy, emphasising...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA-133 by-poll: Leaked video shows PML-N office-bearers buying votes

LAHORE: A camera footage making rounds on social media purportedly shows office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) engaged in buying of votes ahead of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Elite economy, lack of rule of law kept Pakistan from achieving potential: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the elite's capture of national resources and absence of the rule of law not only deprived the public...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir president, top judge discuss induction of judges

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan called on State President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House here. According to a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Alvi, Iran counterpart discus trade, economy on ECO sidelines

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday underscored the importance of regular convening of bilateral mechanisms between Pakistan and Iran for trade and economy, emphasising...

NA-133 by-poll: Leaked video shows PML-N office-bearers buying votes

Elite economy, lack of rule of law kept Pakistan from achieving potential: PM

Kashmir president, top judge discuss induction of judges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.