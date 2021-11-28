NATIONAL

Four more fatalities raise dengue fever toll to 137 in Punjab

By Staff Report
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Four more people died of dengue fever in Punjab over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll of the disease-infected people to 137 in the winter season, an official with the health department said.

A total of 108 new cases of the disease were reported in the province over the last 24 hours, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar told media.

He added that during the September-November season, the province witnessed a total of 24,744 cases from different areas of the province.

Urban localities of the province had remained the hotspots of the disease, including the provincial capital of Lahore which also reported 82 of the 108 fresh cases over the last 24 hours.

A decrease in daily new cases has been witnessed over the last few days during which the number of new cases dropped to less than 200 from the earlier tally of over 500 in the province.

Consistent preventive and curative activities by the provincial health department and the temperature drop have contributed to the decrease in new cases of the disease.

Staff Report

