Gas supply to non-export industries being cut to facilitate domestic consumers in Sindh, Balochistan

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: In adherence to Petroleum Division’s priority order for gas load management, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has suspended gas supplies to all the Captive Power Plants (CPPs) of general industries (non export) across Sindh and Balochistan.

According to SSGCL, gas supplies to CPPS of general industries (non export) across Sindh and Balochistan was discontinued mainly to serve the domestic customers with even more care and consideration as the domestic sector tops the list of petroleum division’s priority order of gas load management.

The discontinuation of gas supplies to all these Captive Power Plants (CPPs) was exercised under the Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) signed with CPPs, as the very agreement clearly states that “Gas supply will be provided by the Company on ‘as and when available’ basis only during the period March to November each year.

The consumers will make dual firing arrangements to avoid loss of production as and when Gas is not available during March to November and also during December to February when the Company will keep the Consumer’s Gas supply disconnected at his cost, each year.”

Gas supply to all these CPPs shall remain discontinued till further orders, however zero rated export industry including its CPPs along with the fertilizer sector will continue to get the gas.

“The volume of gas curtailed from this arrangement would be diverted to domestic customers for them to cater their enhanced gas loads in context of the winter season,” said SSGCL.

The SSGCL added that SSGC looks forward to CPPs of general industries (non export) for their understanding on the matter and expects their cooperation for serving the domestic customers through uninterrupted gas supplies.

It may be noted that in Balochistan, supply of additional gas is a must for the survival of human lives since gas serves as a lifeline to scores of populace needing to keep themselves warm through water and space heating gas appliances in the extremely low temperatures.

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

