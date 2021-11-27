Aleem calls on Buzdar, submits his resignation as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Aleem Khan on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and submitted his resignation as provincial minister for food.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to personal engagements, he is unable to perform his duties as senior minister and food minister.

The chief minister lauded the services of Aleem Khan and called him an asset for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Buzdar said that Aleem’s services as food minister are commendable, adding that he always performed his positive role in the provincial cabinet as senior minister and food minister.

A day earlier, Aleem Khan had tweeted: “I convinced PM Imran Khan in today’s meeting that it is necessary for me not to hold any government post to ensure neutrality and impartiality of his news channel.”