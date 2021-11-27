NATIONAL

PIA to operate 35 weekly flights to Saudi from December 1

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN: Pakistani labourers paint the exterior of the office building of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Islamabad, 28 July 2005. Pakistan has granted permission to three private airlines, Aero Asia, Shaheen International and Airblue, for operating the additional private and international routes, breaking the monopoly of the state-run Pakistan International Airlines. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled its schedule following the lifting of most coronavirus-related suspensions, announcing to operate direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia from December 1 after Riyadh permitted direct operations from the kingdom.

The flag carrier will operate as many as 35 weekly flights between the Saudi cities of Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Dammam and Al Qassim; and Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar in Pakistan.

The airline has also launched its booking operation for the kingdom.

Riyadh has granted permission to six countries, including Pakistan, to operate direct flights into the Kingdom.

It is mandatory for Pakistan travellers to undergo a five-day quarantine period after landing in Saudi cities, however.

Earlier this week, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry announced that Saudi Arabia had decided to allow direct flights from Pakistan from December 1 following the lifting of a Covid-related suspension of flights.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said the directive would become effective from Wednesday (December 1).

Saudi authorities withdrew the ban on flights from six nations — Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Bra­­zil and Vietnam — announcing that passengers from these countries will no longer be required to undergo the previously-mandatory two-week quarantine in a third country.

Saudi Arabia had issued temporary restric­tions on travellers from the countries who had not received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the kingdom.

A directive, issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to all airlines operating in the airports said: “Allowing direct entry to the kingdom from the Republic of Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Pakis­tan, Federal Republic of Brazil, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Arab Republic of Egypt, (and) India, without the need to stay 14 days outside these countries before entering the kingdom.”

“Institutional quarantine procedures must be applied for a period of 05 days, regardless of passengers’ immunisation status outside the kingdom, with the continued application of exceptions issued regarding some groups in this regard.”

Previous articleHasan Ali takes 5-51 against Bangladesh in first Test
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Hasan Ali takes 5-51 against Bangladesh in first Test

CHATTOGRAM: Fast bowler Hasan Ali took five wickets for 51 runs as Bangladesh was dismissed for 330 in its first innings of the opening...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh govt makes vaccination mandatory for offering prayers in mosques

The government of Sindh has made vaccination mandatory for people offering prayers in mosques, in order to curb the COVID-19 cases. In line with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senior civil judge arrested on rape charges in Lower Dir

Police on Friday apprehended a senior civil judge under rape charges in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The police registered an FIR at Balambat police station...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aleem Khan to resign as Punjab minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s senior leader Aleem Khan on Friday announced that he is resigning as Punjab Minister for Food. The minister, in a meeting with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lt Gen Nigar becomes first-ever female Col Commandant of AMC

ABBOTTABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in break with precedent has installed Lt General Nigar Johar “as first-ever female general...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan offers transit routes to int’l donors for Afghan aid: NSA

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said that Pakistan was offering its air and land routes, including access to local markets,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Pandemic rages as cases double in Africa

PARIS: The pandemic continued to accelerate this week, especially in Europe and Asia, as a highly contagious new strain of the virus was identified...

Epaper – November 27 LHR 2021

Epaper – November 27 KHI 2021

Epaper – November 27 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.