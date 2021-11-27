NATIONAL

Medical corps of military gets first female colonel commandant

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: The military has appointed Lt Gen Nigar Johar as the first-ever female Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps (AMC).

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa pinned the badges of rank to Johar in a ceremony held at the AMC centre in Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

Speaking at the event, Bajwa said the appointment of the first three-star female officer of the army as colonel commandant of the centre is a matter of immense pride for the military and the country.

The army chief said that “our doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against Covid-19 and displaying exemplary commitment and resolve for safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan,” the statement added.

Johar was born in Panjpir of Swabi district of KP and is currently serving as the first female surgeon general of the army.

The officer made history in June last year when she became the first female Lt Gen in the nation’s history.

Monitoring Report

