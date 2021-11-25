NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns staged shootouts in occupied Kashmir

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said it condemned the state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent people in so-called encounters in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The condemnation came a day after the security forces killed three people in Srinagar city of the disputed Himalayan region, claiming they were involved in the murder of civilians.

While police said the three were killed in a “gunfight” at Ram Bagh town of Srinagar, witnesses said they were dragged out of a car and shot, The Indian Express reported.

The incident, which came less than two weeks after police killed two in a similar encounter, sparked protests in Srinagar, with residents shouting slogans and the youth throwing stones.

In a statement condemning the recent wave of state-sanctioned violence, the Foreign Office said the “occupation forces were committing grave crimes against the Kashmiri people including enforced disappearances, targeted and extra-judicial killings, and collective punishment of the population”.

35 innocent people have been killed by the occupation forces in less than two months, it added.

“No amount of Indian sophistry can obfuscate the Indian state-terrorism perpetuated with shameless impunity in IIOJK [Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir],” it said.

The Foreign Office said the use of brute force would never succeed in breaking the will of the people struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

It said the comprehensive dossier presented by Pakistan in September provided incontrovertible evidence of the gross and systematic rights violations and crimes against humanity by Indian forces deployed in the region.

“Pakistan calls on the international community to hold India accountable for the egregious human rights violations of the innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK,” the statement further said.

“The deteriorating situation in the occupied territory poses a threat to peace and security.

Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role for peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

Staff Report

