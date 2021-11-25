NATIONAL

Imran offers foreign tech corps to establish ventures in Pakistan

By Staff Report
Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, speaks during an event at the Asia Society in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Khan discussed peace and stability in South Asia, and the implications of the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Photographer: Cate Dingley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Terming the talent of youth “unparalleled”, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said international companies were welcome to establish their ventures in Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Veon Ltd. chief executive officer (CEO) Kaan Terzioğlu, a handout from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Headquartered in the Netherlands capital of Amsterdam, the telecommunication services company is the 13th largest mobile network operator in the world by the number of subscribers.

During the meeting, Khan said the youth of Pakistan could greatly benefit from leading international information technology and telecom companies.

He also emphasised technology transfer and the training of youth.

Whereas, Terzioğlu expressed interest in providing big data solutions. He apprised Khan about the investment of Jazz, a Veon subsidiary, in Pakistan and how it has crossed the $10 billion milestone, including $560 million in the last two years alone, on 4G network expansion.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chief Amir Azeem Bajwa, and Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim also attended the meeting.

Staff Report

