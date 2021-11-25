NCOC daily update: 363 new cases, 13 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 363 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,283,223, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another 13 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,690, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,002 are in critical condition.

During the period, 1,000 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,240,995, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 474,772 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 442,714 cases.