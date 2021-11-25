NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 363 new cases, 13 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 17: School children line up during the 12-day long inoculation drive of a measles and rubella prevention campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan on November 17, 2021. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood formally launched the measles and rubella vaccination drive to vaccinate 2.336 million children from nine months to 15 years against the two diseases in the Peshawar district. He said that 1,509 teams have been constituted including 153 fixed teams and 1,356 outreach teams in different centers of the health department these teams also include 103 medical officers to help with the vaccination. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 363 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,283,223, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another 13 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,690, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,002 are in critical condition.

During the period, 1,000 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,240,995, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 474,772 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 442,714 cases.

Staff Report

