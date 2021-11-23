NATIONAL

UN criticises ‘disturbing’ arrest of rights activist in occupied Kashmir

By Reuters

SRINAGAR: Rights groups including the United Nations have criticised the arrest of a prominent activist in Indian-occupied Kashmir on trumped-up terror funding charges.

Khurram Parvez was arrested late on Monday by India’s federal National Investigation Agency (NIA), an Indian official briefed on the situation told Reuters.

His residence and office were searched and a mobile phone, laptop and books seized, he added.

A spokesperson for the NIA confirmed Parvez’s arrest on Tuesday.

He is being held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows for the detention of up to six months without trial.

His lawyer, Parvez Imroz, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, called Parvez’s arrest “disturbing”.

“He’s not a terrorist, he’s a human rights defender,” she said in a tweet.

Parvez, one of Kashmir’s best-known activists, is head of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a group of rights organisations working in the region.

He was arrested and detained on similar charges in 2016, after being prevented from boarding a flight to attend a UN human rights forum in Geneva. He was eventually released without being convicted of any crime.

The Muslim-majority Kashmir region has been the source of decades of tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India.

Both countries claim the Himalayan territory in full but rule it in part, and have fought two wars against each other there.

India has long faced allegations of gross rights abuses in the occupied portion of the territory. It tightly controls access to Kashmir for foreign observers, including the UN.

Previous articleIsrael ‘formalising’ defence ties with Morocco on minister’s visit
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Afridi resigns from Senate to pave way for Tarin’s election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the appointment of Senator Ayub Afridi as his advisor on Pakistan nationals living abroad on Tuesday hours after...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khan orders strategy to protect cities from air pollution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed his administration to devise a comprehensive strategy within the shortest time possible to protect the cities from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran wins prestigious UAE sports honour

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, Gulf News reported. A former cricket legend, Khan has been...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC extends interim bail of Zardari in New York apartment case

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari in a National...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC upholds PML-N MPA’s disqualification over bogus degree

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Kashif Mahmood challenging his disqualification by the Islamabad High...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman provides prompt relief to complainants

LAHORE: Office of the Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan continues to protect individuals' rights by providing speedy and effective resolution of complaints...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Khan orders strategy to protect cities from air pollution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed his administration to devise a comprehensive strategy within the shortest time possible to protect the cities from...

Imran wins prestigious UAE sports honour

IHC extends interim bail of Zardari in New York apartment case

SC upholds PML-N MPA’s disqualification over bogus degree

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.