NATIONAL

PM urges world to support Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to fulfil its collective responsibility to avoid a humanitarian crisis confronting the people of Afghanistan.

“The world owed its support to ensure that they (people of Afghanistan) can live in a peaceful and stable environment after years of constant conflict,” Khan said while chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee of Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Khan ordered the immediate shipment of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion (around $29 million) to Afghanistan, which will comprise food commodities including wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

He also directed concerned authorities to revive bus service between Pakistan’s Peshawar and Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city to facilitate travellers on both sides.

Khan instructed all ministries to facilitate Afghans to the maximum. He also approved in-principle tariff and sales tax reduction on key Afghan exports to Pakistan.

Staff Report

