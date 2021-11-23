NATIONAL

PM Imran meets ministers to discuss govt’s recent tension with ECP

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a federal cabinet meeting to discuss government’s recent tensions with the ECP.

As per the details revealed by sources, all the ministers present in the meeting requested the PM to review the government’s policy towards the ECP.

The ministers have recommended that the government must move forward in consultations with the ECP rather than confronting it.

“There is an impression that the government is against the ECP,” the ministers stated during the meeting.

As per the sources, the ministers stated that the PTI-led government deserves credit for approving the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the next general elections and granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

The government’s ministers have advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to adopt a more consultative approach with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rather than confronting it.

It is pertinent to note that last week, the PM had wondered why the election commission had opposed the EVMs, as EVMs ensure transparency and it was the job of the ECP to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

“They provided strange reasons: What if there is no electricity in Balochistan, what if this happens, what if that happens,” the PM stated, quoting ECP officials.

“Do they know what happens in the [traditional mode] of elections? Ballot papers are double stamped; the results arrive after 24 hours,” he stated while adding that “the only solution (for instant results) are EVMs”

The government is responsible for bringing electoral reforms, he said, reminding everyone that PTI had staged a 126-day sit-in in 2014 to push for reforms.

“We wanted to bring reforms so that the next elections would be fair,” he had maintained.

The prime minister had stated reforms are always met by opposition as they go against the “corrupt elements’ vested interest”.

 

Previous articleKP to complete three major hydel power projects by June 2022
Next articlePM inaugurates FBR’s track & trace system for sugar sector
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP moves to facilitate use of EVMs, voting rights of Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: In a major change in attitude, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday moved towards implementing the recently passed electoral reforms law to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM inaugurates FBR’s track & trace system for sugar sector

PTI govt breaks nexus of tax evaders, vested interests and mafias, says Khan ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled the  Federal Board...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP to complete three major hydel power projects by June 2022

PESHAWAR: The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) has said that three important hydel power projects having a total capacity of 62.8 megawatt are scheduled...
Read more
NATIONAL

MoU signed for export of onions from Pakistan to China

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan on Tuesday signed the Protocol of Inspection and Quarantine Requirements for the export of onions from Pakistan to China. With the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan denounces arrest of Khurram Parvez

Urges world to hold India accountable for continued clamp down against HR organizations, activists ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of human rights...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health is improving, says Farrukh Khan MNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Women's Wing President Mrs Farrukh Khan has said that the health of former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is now...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM inaugurates FBR’s track & trace system for sugar sector

PTI govt breaks nexus of tax evaders, vested interests and mafias, says Khan ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled the  Federal Board...

PM Imran meets ministers to discuss govt’s recent tension with ECP

KP to complete three major hydel power projects by June 2022

Moscow says US rehearsed nuclear strike against Russia this month

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.