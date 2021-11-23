PM Imran meets ministers to discuss govt’s recent tension with ECP

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a federal cabinet meeting to discuss government’s recent tensions with the ECP.

As per the details revealed by sources, all the ministers present in the meeting requested the PM to review the government’s policy towards the ECP.

The ministers have recommended that the government must move forward in consultations with the ECP rather than confronting it.

“There is an impression that the government is against the ECP,” the ministers stated during the meeting.

As per the sources, the ministers stated that the PTI-led government deserves credit for approving the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the next general elections and granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

It is pertinent to note that last week, the PM had wondered why the election commission had opposed the EVMs, as EVMs ensure transparency and it was the job of the ECP to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

“They provided strange reasons: What if there is no electricity in Balochistan, what if this happens, what if that happens,” the PM stated, quoting ECP officials.

“Do they know what happens in the [traditional mode] of elections? Ballot papers are double stamped; the results arrive after 24 hours,” he stated while adding that “the only solution (for instant results) are EVMs”

The government is responsible for bringing electoral reforms, he said, reminding everyone that PTI had staged a 126-day sit-in in 2014 to push for reforms.

“We wanted to bring reforms so that the next elections would be fair,” he had maintained.

The prime minister had stated reforms are always met by opposition as they go against the “corrupt elements’ vested interest”.