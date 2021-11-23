KP to complete three major hydel power projects by June 2022

PESHAWAR: The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) has said that three important hydel power projects having a total capacity of 62.8 megawatt are scheduled to be completed by June next year.

These projects – 10.2 MW Jabori, 11.2 MW Karora and 40.8 MW Koto Hydro Power Project – will be completed at a cost of Rs3798 million, Rs4620 million and Rs13998 million respectively and are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs2.73 billion cumulatively.

The PEDO informed chief Minister Mahmood Khan during the meeting on power projects in the province that work on other four projects – 84 MW Mataltan Hydro Power Project, 69 MW Lavi, 10 MW Chapri Charkhel and 6.5 MW Barando Hydro Power Project – would be completed at a cost of Rs22000 million, Rs20087 million, Rs4378 million and Rs 4195 million respectively.

The CM was also apprised of hydro power projects being executed through foreign aid including the 300 MW Balakot Hydropower project,88 MW Gabral Kalam and 157 MW Madain Hydropower project which would be completed at estimated cost of Rs85 Billion, Rs. 39 Billion and Rs. 82 Billion respectively.

PEDO officials said that a total of 328 feasible projects were identified out of which 281 Mini Micro Hydropower projects have been completed so far and second phase of the project is underway. The PEDO officials said that Project Management Consultants have been hired for the construction of 317 Micro Hydropower projects on streams in Malakand and Hazara Divisions, and 43 Micro Hydropower Projects on Canals in other parts of the province.

Similarly, solarization of 2956 mosques have been completed so far whereas solarization of remaining mosques would also be completed by June next year at an estimated cost of Rs2.4 Million.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed concerned officials to clear all the matters related to acquisition of land for Balakot and Kalam Hydropower Projects within a month. He directed the authorities of Energy Department to complete all arrangements for the ground breaking of Balakot Hydropower Project by the end of next month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to perform m the ground breaking of the project. The chief minister urged to provide job opportunities to local youth at the dam construction sites.