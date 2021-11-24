NATIONAL

PM inaugurates FBR’s track & trace system for sugar sector

FBR to submit proposal for expanding scope of surveillance system to other key sectors including beverages, petroleum, pharmaceuticals and steel

By Staff Report
  • PTI govt breaks nexus of tax evaders, vested interests and mafias, says Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled the  Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Track & Trace System for the sugar sector.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the prime minister called the rollout of the track & trace system (TTS) a watershed event in the development of Pakistan’s economy and hoped that it would lead to much-needed economic prosperity in times to come.

“It is an integrated, technology-based solution that shall ensure accurate reporting of production volumes through real-time monitoring of manufacturing by the affixation of tax stamps, improving quality control and thus, ensure increased revenue collection,” he added.

The PM said that at the time of assuming office, the government had inherited a dismal economic situation, and was confronted with multiple challenges. “Our revenue collection system was one of the weakest in the world, with a chronically low tax-to-GDP ratio. We were unable to effectively mobilise our own resources for the well-being of the people,” he recalled.

However, he said that the present government was committed to bringing about change and putting Pakistan on the path of self-sufficiency wherein the role of FBR could not be stressed enough. “One of our immediate priorities was to figure out how to improve monitoring mechanisms and increase revenue collection,” he added.

The PM said that the present government was the first one to break the nexus of tax evaders, vested interests and mafias. “We have not been afraid of taking difficult decisions nor shied away from plugging loopholes by enacting legislation that restricts corrupt practices and ensures transparency and fairness,” he continued.

He lamented that corrupt elements resisted the government’s efforts to improve regulatory oversight of the economy despite knowing that without sound economic practices and enhanced revenue collection, the government would not be able to allocate funds for human development, infrastructural improvement, health, and the education sector.

He said that one of the central tenets of the present government’s economic policy had been to bring about increased digitisation and automation of the entire tax apparatus as a way to reduce opportunities for graft, coercion and theft.

“The track and trace system will serve as a central pillar of this policy and shall revolutionise tax collection across Pakistan,” he added.

Concluding his speech, he appreciated the FBR chairman and the tax watchdog’s team for continuously achieving the assigned budgetary targets and expressed optimism that FBR will be able to collect Rs6 trillion by the end of the current financial year (FY22).

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the PM on Finance & Revenue Shaukat Tarin commended the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) for extending wholehearted cooperation for making the intervention possible.

“All 78 sugar mills have signed tri-partite agreements with FBR at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad,” he informed.

About the tract and trace system, he said FBR’s officials will verify the validity of the stamps through various forensic instruments while citizens too will be able to check the same and report fake stamps through a mobile app.

He further assured the premier that through the introduction of technology in the tax system, FBR will be able to broaden the tax base and that efforts were already afoot to collaborate with NADRA for using artificial intelligence (AI) and mathematical modelling to ascertain the potential tax return filers.

He informed the audience that FBR had collected reliable information about 15 million individuals who were earning taxable incomes but not filing returns. These potential filers will soon be mobilised to discharge their national obligation by becoming taxpayers.

Moreover, FBR Chairman Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed opined that the present government had taken “a very bold step and provided FBR with strong support to implement the track and trace system not just in the tobacco sector as previously planned, but had added more sectors like sugar, cement and fertilisers to the plan”.

He also informed the audience that FBR intends to expand the scope of the track and trace system to other key sectors including beverages, petroleum, pharmaceuticals and steel. “A proposal in this regard will be submitted to the prime minister for his approval soon,” he concluded.

Previous articlePM Imran meets ministers to discuss govt’s recent tension with ECP
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM Imran meets ministers to discuss govt’s recent tension with ECP

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a federal cabinet meeting to discuss government's recent tensions with the ECP. As per the details revealed by sources,...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP to complete three major hydel power projects by June 2022

PESHAWAR: The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) has said that three important hydel power projects having a total capacity of 62.8 megawatt are scheduled...
Read more
NATIONAL

MoU signed for export of onions from Pakistan to China

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan on Tuesday signed the Protocol of Inspection and Quarantine Requirements for the export of onions from Pakistan to China. With the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan denounces arrest of Khurram Parvez

Urges world to hold India accountable for continued clamp down against HR organizations, activists ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of human rights...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health is improving, says Farrukh Khan MNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Women's Wing President Mrs Farrukh Khan has said that the health of former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is now...
Read more
NATIONAL

Questions have been raised on judiciary after allegations from within: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Tuesday that the judiciary's integrity had come into question after recent allegations "from within". The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

India, AUKUS and the QUAD

World geopolitics has changed rapidly from West toEast, and the Asia-Pacific region has become more important to the USA. The region is now considered...
Onion exports

MoU signed for export of onions from Pakistan to China

Indian toxic disinformation campaigns

‘Who watches the watchers?’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.