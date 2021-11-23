Overseas Pakistanis stage protest outside ECP, demand right to vote

ISLAMABAD: A protest demonstration was organised by overseas Pakistanis on Monday outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to give them their right to vote.

The protest, organized by Pakistan Overseas Forum, was participated by dozens of overseas Pakistan in front of ECP. The protestors were holding banners and placards.

Talking to newsmen, Chairman of Overseas Commission Forum, Shahid Ranjha said that they were protesting for their basic right to the vote as the ECP has failed to provide them the right to vote.

He appealed to the chief election commissioner to implement the legislation of the joint parliament. Ranjha said that overseas Pakistanis will never forget the contribution of Prime Minister Imran Khan in ensuring their right to vote.