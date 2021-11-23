PKLI starts liver transplantation for kids

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) has started transplantation of children while liver transplantation of four children has also been successfully done, Pakistan Today learnt.

According to details, the Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid also met the children who underwent liver transplant at PKLI here on Tuesday and inquired about their well-being and gave them gifts.

However, PKLI Dean Prof. Dr. Faisal Saud, Director Hospital Dr. Zain Zia and parents of the children were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media the minister said that she was happy to see the successful transplantation of all four children and she also congratulated the management of PKLI on this achievement.

“PKLI has so far performed 215 successful kidney transplants and 121 successful liver transplants. Similarly, 43 machines are working here for dialysis patients while the number of these machines is being increased to 60. During the last 2 years, PKLI has provided dialysis facilities to 52,961 people and 9 modular theaters have been set up. There is a capacity of 135 beds for patients and this number of beds is being increased to 476″.

The treatment is being provided free of cost to all the patients who cannot afford the expenses of transplant and patients who can afford the expenses are also being charged much less, she added.

“PKLI has a total project cost of about RS 24 billion and a letter has been written to the concerned agency for its certification. The day will come when PKLI will also have bone marrow transplants. The Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is building the best hospital near Arfa Karim Tower and a regular Infectious Diseases Department will be set up in this hospital. All physicians in government hospitals also complete training on infectious diseases,” she informed.

Speaking about the Covid-19 vaccine, the minister informed that more than 14 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Punjab during the Reach Every Door Vaccination Campaign.

“Similarly, the target of Measles and Rubella Prevention Campaign in Punjab is also being achieved successfully. In Punjab, the measles and rubella prevention campaign will continue till November 27. The Punjab Health Department is taking steps to control smog. Smoke-laden vehicles are a major cause of smog in Lahore. Therefore, due to the increase in smog, holidays have been considered in educational institutions whereas garbage should not be set on fire to avoid smog,” she added.