NCOC daily update: 313 new cases, 4 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A man and his children wearing facemasks ride on a motorbike along a street during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi on March 25, 2020. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 313 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 1,281,872, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

A total of 28,659 people have died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, including four deaths newly reported, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Sindh has been the worst hit, with a total of 474,058 cases, followed by Punjab with 442,422 coronavirus infections.

Over the last 24 hours, 309 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 to 1,230,734 in the Asian country, according to the NCOC.

Staff Report

