Over 1mn refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan, Iran in 2021: report

KABUL: More than 1 million refugees have returned, or been deported, to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran since the beginning of this year, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

The undocumented returnees are burdened by debts, and without community support, said the body on Twitter.

“More than a million Afghan migrants have returned or been deported to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan this year and are in urgent need of support,” it said.

The IOM protection teams are assisting the returnees at a challenging time, the agency said.

The statement came as the UN agencies, aid organisations and a number of non-governmental organisations are racing against time to deliver life-saving aid and supplies to crisis-hit Afghans ahead of winter.