NATIONAL

Over 1mn refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan, Iran in 2021: report

By Monitoring Report
Afghan and Pakistani nationals walk through a security barrier to cross the border as a national flag of Pakistan and a Taliban flag is masted in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 24, 2021, following Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

KABUL: More than 1 million refugees have returned, or been deported, to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran since the beginning of this year, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

The undocumented returnees are burdened by debts, and without community support, said the body on Twitter.

“More than a million Afghan migrants have returned or been deported to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan this year and are in urgent need of support,” it said.

The IOM protection teams are assisting the returnees at a challenging time, the agency said.

The statement came as the UN agencies, aid organisations and a number of non-governmental organisations are racing against time to deliver life-saving aid and supplies to crisis-hit Afghans ahead of winter.

Previous articleCzech model freed following acquittal: lawyer
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Czech model freed following acquittal: lawyer

LAHORE: A Czech model sentenced in 2019 to eight years in prison on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to the United...
Read more
NATIONAL

EVMs to help getting rid of rigging forever: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to hold elections through electronic voting machine (EVMs) to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt making all-out efforts to control inflation: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said the government was focusing on real issues like inflation and not worried about...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif family most organized mafia in Pakistan: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Sharif family was not only involved in...
Read more
NATIONAL

World can’t remain indifferent to ugly situation in bleeding IIOJK: Niazi

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the world could not remain indifferent, for further long...
Read more
NATIONAL

The right to use of force should only rest with the state, say experts

ISLAMABAD: The right to use of force should only rest with the state and ensuring rule of law, civic education, equality of citizens and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Qatar World Cup ‘unfairly treated’ on human rights: CEO

DOHA: The Qatar World Cup has been "unfairly treated and scrutinised" for years, its chief executive said, hitting back at criticism over its human...

Epaper – November 21 LHR 2021

Epaper – November 21 KHI 2021

Epaper – November 21 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.